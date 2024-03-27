Tom Cruise’s teeth: How he went from dull to dazzling?

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer. He is consistently one of the world’s highest-paid on-screen stars thanks to his impressive acting chops and winning good looks. However, regardless of how phenomenal Tom is as an actor, fans cannot help but notice one of his teeth is a bit out of place. Over the years, the star has curated an impeccable grin to make him red-carpet-ready. So, how do Tom Cruise’s teeth look today?

Tom Cruise on the set of The Outsiders (L). The actor at Lincoln Centre (R). Photo: Nancy Moran, Theo Wargo via Getty Images (modified by author)

Tom Cruise’s smile has always been a subject of public interest, and many are curious to know how the actor achieved such a perfect one.

Nonetheless, it has not been smooth for the actor, who has had to undergo a dental procedure to align his teeth. This article highlights how the Hollywood star is still flying high even as he approaches his mid-60s, thanks to his beautiful smile.

Tom Cruise’s profile summary

Full name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Famous as Tom Cruise Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 1962 Age 61 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Syracuse, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Glen Ridge High School Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes Children 3 (Connor, Jane and Suri Cruise) Parents Thomas Mapother III and Mary Lee Pfeiffer Siblings 3 (Cass, Lee Ann and Marian Mapother) Profession Actor, producer Years active 1981-present Net worth $600 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise (aged 61 as of 2024) was born on 3 July 1962 in Syracuse, New York, USA. His late mother, Mary Lee Pfeiffer, was a special education teacher, while his deceased dad, Thomas Mapother III, was an electrical engineer.

Actor Tom Cruise at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Waleed Zein

Cruise has three biological sisters, Cass, Lee Ann and Marian Mapother. He is of English, German and Irish descent. Regarding his education, Tom attended 15 schools in 14 years. He graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 1980.

History of Tom Cruise’s teeth

The Top Gun star was born with a severe teeth defect. His front middle teeth were distinctively misaligned and discoloured.

In addition, he also suffered a cracked tooth from a flying hockey puck when he played hockey as a teenager. This gave the actor a crooked smile, but all that has since changed as he worked on his dental formula. But when did Tom Cruise fix his teeth?

Tom Cruise’s teeth before and after

Tom has undergone various extensive treatments to have his current smile. Initially, one of his teeth was not symmetrical with the centre of his face, giving an unnatural look. So, what is the story behind Tom Cruise’s middle tooth?

1980s

Even though it does not seem like it now, the Mission: Impossible actor made his career debut with a set of teeth that were highly unaligned and very discoloured.

Tom Cruise at Grauman's Chinese Theatre (L). The producer at Ziegfeld Theater (R). Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, Jim Spellman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Per Heightline, he tried to fix his teeth issues with teeth whitening and alignment procedures. In 1983, Tom Cruise’s teeth got him a role in The Outsiders, where he played Steve Randle. In the film, he removed the cap from the front tooth chipped from the hockey accident.

2002

After the star divorced Australian actress Nicole Kidman in 2001, he got braces to address overbite and misalignment problems. Tom Cruise’s braces helped ease pressure on his temporomandibular joints.

He proudly flaunted them while walking the red carpet at the 2002 premiere of Minority Report. At the time, Tom had just turned 40. It is worth noting that the actor used ceramic braces to minimize attention to his face while undergoing the correction process.

May 2010

Fans were impressed by Thomas' smile when he attended the Jerry Bruckheimer Hand and Footprint Ceremony in 2010. There was a significant difference in his dentation from 25 years ago when he appeared in The Outsiders.

Actor Tom Cruise at the Overseas Passenger Terminal for the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Photo Call in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

June 2012

At the Rock of Ages premiere in 2012, The Last Samurai star showed a new haircut and improved grin. His lip’s cupid’s bow gave a good indication of the asymmetry in his smile.

December 2012

During the last month of 2012, Tom attended the benefit screening of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and wowed his fans with his smile. However, some fans noticed that his left incisor appeared bigger than his right.

June 2017

During a 2017 interview in New York City, the on-screen star flashed a smile, showing off his pearly whites. Although it was evident that his right incisor lines up with his nose, his smile has come a long way from his early acting days.

2019

Although the star has never publicly disclosed what he has done to his teeth, dentists speculate that he has undergone several whitening treatments. Tom Cruise’s veneers were reportedly also installed in 2019.

Tom has been attending different events over the years, and people have been impressed by his improved smile.

Tom Cruise at The Children's Charity Of Eastern Tennessee Benefit (L). The actor at the Lotte Cinema World Tower (R). Photo: Rick Diamon, Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images (modified by author)

For instance, he starred in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick and fans could not help but notice his timeless look. Mapother promoted the sequel in various events, rocking his best accessory, his smile!

Tom Cruise’s teeth have sparked debate and discussion with various speculations about how he achieved his current look. Thanks to braces and other dental procedures, the star has aligned teeth and the perfect smile to complement his charismatic personality.

