What is the cost of veneers in South Africa? All you need to know

If you want to be more confident in your smile, veneers are a quick alternative to braces or the best way to obtain a total smile makeover. Although this is a faster way to help you achieve your dream smile, it does come at a considerable cost. Here, we discuss the cost of veneers in South Africa and other valuable details surrounding the process.

The price of veneers in South Africa may vary from organisation to organisation and may also be impacted by your location. For example, the veneers price in Johannesburg and the cost of veneers in Durban may differ.

What substance they are made of may also impact a veneer's price, as there are various forms of veneers. Keep reading for more on the different types available, the average price for them, and where you can find some of the best veneers in South Africa

Do they do veneers in South Africa?

To clarify, South Africa is one country that performs the universally-loved cosmetic procedure that transforms how you look. Most cities within the country have various options for you to choose from.

How much do teeth veneers cost?

The average porcelain veneers price globally varies for the same reasons mentioned earlier, ranging from which institution you get them done through and the country. But, the average cost is estimated to be $1,500 per porcelain tooth.

You can also choose cheaper veneers through composite teeth instead—these average at around $800 to $950 per tooth.

How much does a smile makeover cost in South Africa?

The average porcelain veneers cost in South Africa is estimated to begin at R5 500 per veneer. Still, the price varies depending on the location and institution chosen. In comparison, the composite veneers price in South Africa can start from as little as R750 a tooth.

How much are veneers for four top teeth?

The cost could be anywhere from around R12 500 to R20 000, depending. Composite teeth will be cheaper than the porcelain version but require more maintenance.

How long do veneers last?

Strong porcelain teeth can last up to 20 years, and composite teeth last anywhere from seven to 10 years. Their longevity largely depends on the maintenance that follows.

It would be best to treat them the same as your natural teeth, with quality cleaning products and regular cleaning. You can find products for veneers after-care at Clicks, Dis-Chem and other pharmacies.

The cost of veneers in South Africa may become costly depending on the kind you choose, but they are still mainly considered affordable compared to other countries. Good oral hygiene will also ensure less money is spent on your smile.

