Deep dive into Legends Barbershop prices list in 2024

A new haircut can give you extra confidence, and choosing a quality barbershop is essential for ensuring you receive the best service and haircut. Legends Barbershop is among the highest-rated barbershop franchises in South Africa, thanks to their talented staff and reasonable prices. Here, we discuss the Legends Barbershop price list and other intriguing information regarding the franchise.

Visiting your local Legends Barber gives you access to quality haircuts and products at affordable prices. Photo: @legends_barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Legends Barbershop started small, with the owner working on the street's sidewalks. Soon, the brand became one of the most recognisable barbershops in the country, with 70 stores and growing. Why did the franchise become so popular?

The owner, Sheldon Tatchell, credits his unique approach to dealing with his clients as essential in creating a memorable experience for them, which helped him grow his company into what it is today. Before we discuss where the company began and Legends Barbershop prices in South Africa, here are some intriguing facts about maintaining your hair and the average haircut price in the country.

How much is a haircut in South Africa?

The price for a haircut varies depending on the length of your hair and the establishment you choose. The average amount begins from around R120 but can cost more at high-end hairdressers or barbershops.

Many celebrities have visited the barbershop, and you can either book an appointment online or call them. Photo: @legends_barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is a haircut at Legends Barber?

Legends Barbershop prices vary depending on what cut and style you want. The standard fade price starts from R170, but the price increases with add-on services. The Legends Barbershop price list is as follows:

Service Cost High-top fade R150 Fade and line design R170 Fade and custom design R190 Fade, powder and custom design R190 Fade and shave R230 Fade, dye and line design R250

Legends Barber haircuts for ladies' prices are the same as the men's, as they have a set price list for styles regardless of gender.

How much is the Legends Barber franchise?

News24 reported an initial deposit of R100,000 and an establishment cost of R1.2 million. There are monthly fees of 12% of turnover.

Who owns Legends Barber?

Sheldon Tatchell owns Legends Barber, which started off his cousin's internet café in 2011. News24 spoke to the successful entrepreneur about his booming business, where he mentioned his surprise at the humble shop's fast-growing customer base.

He mentioned that his special connection to his customers was the key to keeping them returning, and he would take notes in a notebook regarding their conversations. Once they returned, he would check the notebook and pick up where they left off, leaving a lasting impression on customers.

A haircut at Legends Barber begins at R150 for a high-top fade. Photo: @legends_barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today, staff take notes on their cellphones to maintain that special connection with their frequent customers, creating a safe space to make impactful and lasting friendships with clients.

How often should you go to the barber?

How frequently you should visit a barber depends on the length and style of your hair. The average time you should wait between barber visits is around three to six weeks, and those with longer hair can wait for the six-week mark before the style growing out is more notable.

Why do barbers charge so much?

The cost of barber services can vary depending on several factors, and while it might seem expensive to some, there are reasons behind the pricing:

Skill and expertise: Professional barbers undergo training to develop their skills, and they often continue learning to stay updated on the latest styles and techniques. Some barbers specialize in certain techniques, styles, or services, and they may charge more for their expertise. Quality of products: Barbers often use high-quality products such as shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and tools to ensure a better result and a more pleasant experience for the client. These products can be more expensive, and their cost is reflected in the overall service price. Other costs: Barbershops have operational costs such as rent, utilities, insurance, and licensing fees. They have to maintain a clean and comfortable environment. Location: The cost of living and business expenses vary by location.

Visiting a Legends Barber near you will ensure you get an affordable yet stylish haircut with a unique twist of building a genuine, lasting friendship with your barber. Legends Barber bookings can be made online or by calling your local branch.

READ ALSO: 7 facts about Emalaydini Tavern: location, owner, pictures

Briefly.co.za wrote about Emalaydini Tavern, a small Eastern Cape tavern that has gone viral for hilarious photos of its patrons. What do we know about the popular spot?

Read the above article for seven intriguing facts and photos about Emalaydini Tavern.

Source: Briefly News