One short-haired lady in Durban showed people the hairstyle she got after going to a South African barbershop

The TikTokker's pictures of what she wanted compared to what she got hurt many people in stitches

This Legends Barbershop client got thousands of likes as people could not help but crack up at her misfortune

A lady on TikTok showed people what happened to her when she went to Legends Barbershop. People were in stitches after showing her expectations versus the reality of the haircut she got.

A woman went to Legends Barbershop in Durban and showed people she did not get the desired haircut. Image: @carismavan/ Emanuele Cremaschi

Source: UGC

The lady's video went viral as people reacted to the comical haircut. Online users cracked jokes at the woman's expense.

Woman's haircut from Durban Legends Barbershop comes out wrong

One TikTokker, @carismavan, got her hair done at Legends Barbershop. The stunner wanted to get a fade with a trim line that was carefully shaped.

The lady got the exact opposite of what she wanted instead. Watch the video of her haircut:

Online users blame client for botched haircut

Peeps were amazed by how badly the haircut came out. Other netizens did not blame the barber but blamed the woman's hair texture. Many TikTok users pointed out that the lady should have relaxed her hair first if she wanted the same results as the picture.

miemakeup3 commented:

"It's the same, its the hair texture thats not the same."

Dipuo Dodo commented:

"Did they even touch your hair?"

Ntate o delicious commented:

"You should’ve relaxed your hair."

Mbali Dladla commented:

"What made you think you'd pull this without relaxing your hair? I'm sure he suggested relaxer wanqaba."

Princess_pynk commented:

"Mara I think it’s your hair."

Sunshine Dali (Xoli) commented:

"Kopa wetse chiskop tuu. This is wrong."

