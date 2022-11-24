South Africans were amused by a woman who got scammed into ordering a dress that came to her doorstep looking completely different

People were reacting to the lady who was complaining that she ordered something and it came out looking nothing like it was advertised

Online users could not stop making jokes at her expense as they reacted to the picture of the original dress

Online users were in for a lot when the lady said her latest experience being misled by an online boutique seller. A woman bought a dress that looked completely different from what when she got.

A lady was cheated after paying hundreds of rands for a dress. Image:@KamO_oLeY

Source: Twitter

The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.

Woman receives a bad quality dress in mail

A woman @khosiamelia shared a picture showing what her friend received after ordering from a South African clothing boutique. The lady ordered a dress covered in crystals and was tight. Instead, she got a dress with some poles attached and a different construction.

SA is often amused by what she ordered vs what she got posts. The netizens reacted to the post asking for help as she wanted a refund. Many people were in shock over how she paid R 1000. The owner responded and defended her business. Many people blamed the shopper for still buying from Instagram boutiques which are notorious for getting their orders wrong.

@mutula_ndivhu commented:

"Anyone who buys from IG deserves what they get."

@King_Zweli commented:

"I love how you posed just like the model to avoid the "try crossing your legs" comments."

@SbOshizzi commented:

"Ya'll still buy from Instagram boutiques. She wanted to be scammed shame."

@RealLadyRayZA commented:

"Y’all refuse to learn from others’ mistakes year in and year out!"

@lithameyile commented:

"When will you guys stop buying from IG boutiques? It’s 2022"

@plexieym commented:

"At some point y’all gotta start to learn about buying on Instagram."

