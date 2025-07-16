Popular Durban hangout spot Eyadini Lounge, in Umlazi, was renamed by its new owner

Despite the name change, the venue promised to continue Eyadini Lounge's legacy

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with several arguing that the rebrand would hurt business

A popular Durban hangout spot is getting a new name and owner. Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, south of Durban, will not be called The Union Lounge.

Eyadini Lounge shut its doors after its original owner, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama, also known as Jigga Money, died in August 2023 from a stroke. Now under new management, the popular tourist destination and hangout for the who’s who in the entertainment industry is set to bounce back.

Eyadini Lounge gets a new name

On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, Eyadini took to its Facebook page to announce the new name and management. In the statement, Eyadini announced that it was rebranding to The Union Lounge under the management of one of Jigga Money’s sons, Aphiwe Zama, also known as DJ Choppas.

Despite the name change, The Union Lounge will continue with Eyadini’s legacy of hot cooked meals and the famous shisanyama, which attracted people from every corner of the earth. Part of the announcement reads:

“The Union Lounge is committed to upholding the legacy that created great memories, fun, music, great food and beverages that connect all the people into one dance. The lounge is open for entertainment, hot cooked meals as well as shisanyama throughout the week and weekends.”

What are fans saying about Eyadini Lounge's rebrand?

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens advised against the name change, while others wished the new owner, Aphiwe Zama, the best going forward.

Here are some of the reactions:

Natty Gee suggested:

“Eyadini is a big name and changing it will kill the whole business and tourist attraction. Otherwise, all the best.”

King Jalamba KaTshezi IV predicted:

“Why change the name? It’s a wrong turn 🤞”

Nokwanda Mashandu Mbatha responded:

“All the best, God be with you, Aphiwe.”

Sphesihle J Hadebe argued:

“Last year, you changed the name to Black Bottle, and clearly, it didn't work out. You're changing again to The Union! It won't work out. Eyadini will always be known as Eyadini.”

Fundi Luthuli said:

“You could've just left the name as it was 😒”

Eyadini Lounge's history of rebranding

While no reason was given regarding the rename, this isn’t the first attempt to rebrand Eyadini Lounge following the death of Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama.

The popular spot that introduced socialite Zodwa Wabantu was rebranded to Black Bottle under the management of Siwaphiwe ‘Siwa’ Mlobeli. The venue reopened with a three-day event held from Saturday, 30 November to Monday, 2 December 2024.

Before being reopened as Black Bottle, Eyadini Lounge had been turned into a depot housing construction machinery.

DJ Zinhle closes ERA store

Meanwhile, Eyadini isn't the only place that is getting a shake-up.

Briefly News reported that South African music producer DJ Zinhle announced the closure of one of her shops.

After three years of operating, DJ Zinhle decided to close down her ERA store. She also announced the launch of a new one at Highveld Mall in July 2025.

The reality TV star, who once vented about her employees stealing money from her, posted about this store closure on Instagram.

