Eyadini, a popular Durban chisanyama founded by Jabulani Mjey Zama in 2011, has allegedly been shut down and turned into a car depot

After Zama, known as Jigga Money, died in August 2023, the venue lost its popularity, and patrons were shocked to find it closed during the Durban July weekend

Jigga Money's family allegedly doesn't want anything to do with his money

A popular Durban hotspot that attracted thousands of people, including celebrities, has reportedly been shut down. Eyadini allegedly lost its popularity after the owner and founder's death.

Eyadini becomes a depot

What was once the most popular chisanyama in Umlanzi is now a depot for cars. Former patriots allegedly headed to the place to have a few drinks after the hustle and bustle of the Durban July, but they were shocked by what they found.

Sources who spoke to TimesLIVE said former patriots who returned to the place found the gates locked up with caterpillars inside. The family reportedly does not want to be involved in the matter

"Many people got the shock of their lives during the Durban July weekend when patrons wanted to have a feel of the city, especially of Umlazi but found locked gates with Caterpillars in the yard. It is said when an owner dies, his hard work follows him. This is the case at Eyadini."

Who was Eyadini's founder, and when did he die?

Eyadini was founded by the late Jabulani Mjey Zama, popularly known as Jigga Money, in 2011. The place rose to popularity when it became a hangout place for big names in the showbiz industry. According to reports, Eyadini's last big event hosted was during Mampintsha's “After Tears” in 2022.

Jigga Money died in August 2023 after suffering a major stroke.

