The Mabaso Family Reunion star Nat Ramabulana and his loving wife recently hit a relationship milestone

Nat Ramabulana gushed over his significant other in a touching Instagram post, highlighting their undying love for one another

Social media users gushed over the Muvhango star's wife and their relationship, congratulating them on their anniversary

Nat Ramabulana and his wife have been together for 16 years. Image: Natramabulana

Former Fatal Seduction actor Nat Ramabulana and his wife reached an important milestone in their marriage.

Nat Ramabulana and wife mark 13 years

It was a joyous celebration when Muvhango star Nat Ramabulana and his wife, Odwa, celebrated 13 years of marriage.

The Safta award-winning actor took to Instagram to pen a loving message to his wife as they marked their 13th anniversary. He also gushed over her for sharing 16 years of her life with him.

"Happy Anniversary, my love. 13 years married, 16 years doing life with you! Happily so! I love you!"

Netizens show love to the doting couple

Reacting under the Mabaso Family Reunion star's social media post, some industry colleagues, friends and followers showered the couple with love.

keitu_kasonkola gushed:

"Awww, big blessings, guys. To many more years of overflow and expansion."

mrslitelu exclaimed:

"Listen! Timeless! Here’s to a happy anniversary and more. A kingdom marriage was ordained for a purpose."

lungi_pinda said:

"Happy Anniversary, my beautiful people."

phetola_makhetha reacted:

"Happy Anniversary Julle!!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness! To growing old together."

linton_mukwevho reacted:

"This is so iconic, brother. May God continue to bless you."

mudimudau wished:

"Ohh, Odwa and Nat. You look beautiful together. Keep growing in Love."

tebogomadubanya laughed:

"I didn't even recognize that's you on the first slide with that side eye."

Nat Ramabulana caught speeding in Joburg

In other news, Nat Ramabulana was caught speeding by the Johannesburg Metro Police officers in January. Driving his grey BMW, Ramabulana was allegedly speeding at 136km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The incident happened on the N1 north highway in Gauteng. On the same day, he was celebrating his wife Odwa's birthday.

In a separate social media post, he shared a cute photo of them and gushed: "Happy birthday my Angel. My beautiful gift from God. Hearing you laugh remains the single most beautiful part of any day. May you be blessed on this your special day forever and always. Ndi ene ane nda seisana nae."

The actor refrained from commenting on the speeding matter and has continued about his business.

Nat Ramabulana has been married for 13 years. Image: Natramabulana

Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, another couple who was celebrating their big anniversary is celebrity couple Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo.

Adding to the excitement, the couple recently added a third member to their family and are parents to a newborn baby. They took to social media to gush over one another and posted some beautiful photos to mark their special bond.

Their friends and followers shared some heartfelt messages reacting to their anniversary pictures.

