'Muvhango' actor Nat Ramabulana was reportedly nabbed for speeding. Images: @MellowStardust and Phil Mphela

Award-winning actor Nat Ramabulana, who plays Tendamudzimu “Tenda” Mudau in SABC2's Tshivenda soapie, Muvhango was allegedly caught speeding on the N1 north highway in Gauteng.

The former Republic actor was allegedly driving his grey BMW when he got pulled over.

Sunday World reports that the Safta-winning actor was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police officers on Sunday at a speed of 136km/h in an 80km/h zone.

It is unclear which Sunday the fan-favourite actor was nabbed as his Instagram stories on Sunday, 26 January showed him celebrating his wife's birthday.

Briefly News contacted Ramabulana on Sunday, 26 January for a comment regarding the speeding allegations.

'Muvhango' actor Nat Ramabulana was reportedly nabbed for speeding. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Nat Ramabulana's latest role

The Muvhango actor Nat Ramabula recently starred in Black Brain Pictures series, Mabaso Family Reunion opposite Natasha Thahane, Bonko Khoza, and Lerato Mvelase.

Mandla N, who is the executive producer of the popular series recently confirmed the second season.

Ramabulana is also famously known for his portrayal as Vuyo Mahlati in the Netflix hit series, Fatal Seduction.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently took to his X account to praise Ramabulana for his versatility. He wrote:

"Nat Ramabulana is quite a versatile actor. The SAFTA award-winning actor plays a villain on Mabaso Family Reunion and I was surprised by how funny he can be."

"He plays the role so well that the script wants you to hate him, but every time he comes on screen and goes at it with Lerato Mvelase, you just wanna see more. He definitely is one of sparks in this family comedy. Great job," he said.

