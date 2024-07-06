‘Muvhango’ on SABC Again As Reruns After Cancellation Since 20 Years
- Muvhango was officially cancelled in June 2024, and many loyal fans were upset to never see their faves on screen again
- The soapie was one of South Africa's most popular as it focused on Venda culture in a modern setting and ran for more than two decades
- SABC announced a new development about Muvhango since its cancellation, which left some netizens upset
Muvhango was a number 1 show in Mzansi. The Venda soapie recently got axed for good.
There was outcry among many South Africans including celebrity, Sizwe Dhlomo. Peeps were buzzing over the latest development about the soapie.
Muvhango to return with repeat episodes
Muvhango will no longer be in production after 27 years and 25 seasons. According to News24, SABC acting executive MmomI Seapolelo confirmed they would replay Muvhango from Season 1 to celebrate 30 years of democracy in 2024.
Netflix 'Blood and Water' renewed for season five, Mzansi reacts: "At this point, it’s not necessary"
SA remains distraught over Muvhango cancellation
Many were upset that the show, once renowned as South Africa's most watch-watched, got cancelled. Peeps commented that they were more interested in watching new productions since Muvhango finished. Read people's reactions to the rerun below:
Collen Mdlongwa wrote:
"Why should they want us to view what we have already seen over the years? How does this benefit viewers? Clearly they are taking viewers for granted. Keep your retro episodes, we don't want them."
Duncan Tladi said:
"They should just let it go , they must focus on other productions."
Tiego Matlala added:
"Meaning we watch repeat for 27 years again."
Thabani Nqhome commented:
"They found a way to repeat electricity. You pay and get less than half of the electricity you payed for. This is not a SABC problem it's a huge problem and elections failed SA."
Stevens Stevie G Mokwape
"They repeat everything these days."
Angela Sithole bags acting role in series 'Empini'
Briefly News previously reported that Angela Sithole is ecstatic after landing a new role in Showmax's action-packed telenovela Empini. The actress joins the star-studded cast that includes Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Siyabonga Thwala.
Empini viewers are in for a treat as the beautiful and talented Angela Sithole is set to join the cast. Angela Sithole is an established actress who has been featured in several local productions, including Savage Beauty, The Queen, Lingashoni, Zabalaza, and Smoke and Mirrors.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za