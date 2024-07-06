Muvhango was officially cancelled in June 2024, and many loyal fans were upset to never see their faves on screen again

The soapie was one of South Africa's most popular as it focused on Venda culture in a modern setting and ran for more than two decades

SABC announced a new development about Muvhango since its cancellation, which left some netizens upset

Muvhango was a number 1 show in Mzansi. The Venda soapie recently got axed for good.

There was outcry among many South Africans including celebrity, Sizwe Dhlomo. Peeps were buzzing over the latest development about the soapie.

Muvhango to return with repeat episodes

Muvhango will no longer be in production after 27 years and 25 seasons. According to News24, SABC acting executive MmomI Seapolelo confirmed they would replay Muvhango from Season 1 to celebrate 30 years of democracy in 2024.

SA remains distraught over Muvhango cancellation

Many were upset that the show, once renowned as South Africa's most watch-watched, got cancelled. Peeps commented that they were more interested in watching new productions since Muvhango finished. Read people's reactions to the rerun below:

Collen Mdlongwa wrote:

"Why should they want us to view what we have already seen over the years? How does this benefit viewers? Clearly they are taking viewers for granted. Keep your retro episodes, we don't want them."

Duncan Tladi said:

"They should just let it go , they must focus on other productions."

Tiego Matlala added:

"Meaning we watch repeat for 27 years again."

Thabani Nqhome commented:

"They found a way to repeat electricity. You pay and get less than half of the electricity you payed for. This is not a SABC problem it's a huge problem and elections failed SA."

Stevens Stevie G Mokwape

"They repeat everything these days."

