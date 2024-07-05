Angela Sithole is ecstatic about her new role as Winnie Bhodoza in Showmax's telenovela Empini

Winnie Bhodoza, the wife of business magnate Khaya Bhodoza, is a challenging role requiring mental and emotional maturity

Sithole described Winnie as a charming, strong woman dedicated to protecting her family and the Bhodoza name

Popular actress Angela Sithole is ecstatic after landing a new role in Showmax's action-packed telenovela Empini. The star joins the star-studded cast that includes Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Siyabonga Thwala.

‘Savage Beauty’ actress Angela Sithole opened up about her new role. Image: @angelasithole

Angela Sithole talks about her new role as Winnie in Empini

Empini viewers are in for a treat as the beautiful and talented Angela Sithole is set to join the cast. Angela Sithole is an established actress who has featured in several local productions, including Savage Beauty, The Queen, Lingashoni, Zabalaza and Smoke and Mirrors.

According to TimesLIVE, Angela, who joins the Showmax show as Winnie Bhodoza, said playing an older character was one of the most challenging things for her. The actress said the role required a lot of mental and emotional maturity.

She added that her character is the wife of business magnate Khaya Bhodoza, played by the talented Siyabonga Thwala. Bhodoza owns MPS, a security company that provides security for politicians and celebrities.

Angela Sithole describes her character

Speaking about Winnie Bhodoza, Angela Sithole said she is a mother of two who enjoys running her household. She also revealed that Winnie got married at a young age, but ensures everything is smooth at home. She said:

"She would do anything to protect the one thing that is important to her, her family and the Bhodoza name. She makes sure the name remains clean in the public eye. A charming, strong woman with a lot of fight is how I would describe Winnie"

