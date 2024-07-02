Actress Harriet Manamela Returns to ‘Skeem Saam’ After Hip Replacement Surgery
- South African actress Harriet Manamela will be returning on screen in August 2024
- The star will be back as Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam after Florence Masebe took over for a while as she went to have hip replacement surgery
- Seasoned theatre and television actor Samson Khumalo will also be joining Skeem Saam in season 13
Season 13 of Skeem Saam is about to have its viewers on the edge of their seats as some of their OGs will be returning on the show.
Actress Harriet Manamela is set to return on Skeem Saam
Skeem Saam has been one of the soapies on SABC that has been the most-watched ever since it started. The show also announced that one of its most loved actors, Harriet Manamela, will be returning to her character, Meikie Maputla, in August 2024.
Recently, the star was said to be returning for the new season after hip replacement surgery, resulting in fellow actress Florence Masebe standing in for her during her long break. This was after Molefi Monaisa was also said to be coming back on the show as Wallet after he left in 2021.
On behalf of Skeem Saam, SABC Publicity Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela previously spoke to Briefly News about Manamela's return to the show.
She said:
"After having been on a production break for a short duration, Harriet Manamela will return from the 2nd of August 2024 to play the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’. We honour Florence Masebe for standing in for Harriet and playing the character of ‘Meikie’ with such elegance and grace during her absence."
Samson Khumalo joins Skeem Saam as a corrupt municipal employee
Briefly News previously reported that seasoned theatre and television actor Samson Khumalo will appear in the series. He will star as ‘Boikanyo (Bra Boikie) Ramasemola’, a flamboyant 50-something-year-old who isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
The highly successful SABC 1 educational show will enter its 13th season, and fans can expect exciting twists and turns.
