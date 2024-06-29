A 20-year-old accused of killing his teenage brother will remain behind bars until he returns to court for his bail application

Parsons Seepi Maduwe allegedly stabbed his brother during a fight at their home in Vianeen village near Marken in Limpopo

Maduwe appeared before the Phalala Magistrate's Court, which remanded him in custody until his bail application on 4 July 2024

A 20-year-old accused of stabbing his teenage brother to death will remain behind bars until his bail application.

Limpopo man appears in court for stabbing sibling

Parsons Seepi Maduwe, who was charged with murder for allegedly killing Rethabile Matsobane Maduwe, appeared before the Phalala Magistrate's Court on 28 June 2024.

According to the SAPS, the siblings from Vianen village near Marken reportedly got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight on 26 June 2024. The police's Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the alleged altercation resulted in the older sibling stabbing his younger brother in the back:

“The suspect went to the relative to inform them about the incident, and the Emergency Personnel Service were called.”

20-year-old Maduwe was expected back in court on 4 July 2024.

Mzansi was shaken by sibling murder

The incident saddened many netizens.

@Abednegomavunda said:

“As a parent, I don't wanna witness such things. Prayers go to the parents.”

Pru Pruddy added:

“So now, us women, we are scared of killing by our husbands, then now we have to focus on our kids killing each other! This is too much ”

John Lesnar wondered:

“Why though? ”

Lesego Kgopane commented:

“This is bad and sad ”

Virginia Hlatswayo said:

“No words I'm so shattered. Jah Neh I send my deepest condolences to the family, may his soul rest in peace ”

