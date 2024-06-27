Husband of Roodepoort Woman Who Was Killed on Metrobus Shares Experiences
The husband of the woman who was shot and killed in a bus in Roodepoort has spoken up and shared his experiences
He said that his wife did not have any threats on her life and was shattered that his wife was murdered so coldly
South Africans believed the husband and close relatives of the woman should be investigated for the murder
JOHANNESBURG – The husband of the woman who was shot and killed in Roodepoort on a bus on 26 June said she did not have any death threats issued against her.
Slain Roodepoort bus commuter's husband speaks
According to SowetanLIVE, her husband revealed that the woman was an administrator at Nedbank's vehicle finance department. An eyewitness revealed that on the fateful morning when his wife died, she was waiting at the bus stop waiting to board the bus. The man who allegedly shot her got off and, without warning, shot the woman. Panicking, the other women ran around the bus for safety.
Her husband said on the Friday of the previous week before her shooting, she was almost robbed outside of their gate and asked the woman who she was with to walk with her inside her yard.
"She didn't have any threats," he said.
South Africans suspect the husband and relatives
Netizens on Facebook said the husband and close family members should be investigated for the crime.
Moreshka Lebona said:
"Investigate the husband first and take it from there."
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:
"Life insurance policy."
Koki Welhemina said:
"Unfortunately, her family will suspect him."
Mmakwena Gabby Mokone said:
"Maybe the husband is the one who sent hitmen."
Tar Mahlangu said:
"It's giving jealous and unstable side boyfriend."
