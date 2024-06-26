Lauren Dickason, a South African who lived in New Zealand, was sentenced to almost 20 years for killing her children

Dickason murdered her three daughters and will serve her sentence in a mental health facility

South Africans were stunned by the number of years she got as a sentence, and many demanded that she be given more years

NEW ZEALAND – Pretoria woman Laura Dickason will spend the next 18 years in a mental health hospital after she killed her three daughters in New Zealand.

South African woman sentenced for murder

According to TimesLIVE, Dickason killed her three daughters, two-year-old twins Karla and Maya and six-year-old Liané. The court discovered that she conceived after trying multiple times through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Dickason struggled to bond with her children and, after giving birth, suffered from untreated post-partum depression. The court also said that she was given the sentence because Dickason's mental health was severely affected by post-partum depression.

Dickason is expected to serve her sentence in a mental health hospital until the state can prove she is capable of being in prison. In a statement, she expressed how remorseful she was for killing her children.

South Africans reject the sentence

Netizens on Facebook believed the sentence was too lenient.

Prince Siya Mazibuki said:

"White privilege at its best. You kill three kids and only get 18 years."

Siyabonga Ndlovu asked:

"Why not three life sentences?"

Siboniso Mathe asked:

"18 years? Why not three life sentences? Or is it because of the colour of her skin?"

Nkosana Nyosso Nkosi said:

"The other lady who was trending got a life sentence. This life has no balance."

