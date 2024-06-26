Pretoria Expat Sentenced to 18 Years for Murdering 3 Children
- Lauren Dickason, a South African who lived in New Zealand, was sentenced to almost 20 years for killing her children
- Dickason murdered her three daughters and will serve her sentence in a mental health facility
- South Africans were stunned by the number of years she got as a sentence, and many demanded that she be given more years
NEW ZEALAND – Pretoria woman Laura Dickason will spend the next 18 years in a mental health hospital after she killed her three daughters in New Zealand.
South African woman sentenced for murder
According to TimesLIVE, Dickason killed her three daughters, two-year-old twins Karla and Maya and six-year-old Liané. The court discovered that she conceived after trying multiple times through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).
Dickason struggled to bond with her children and, after giving birth, suffered from untreated post-partum depression. The court also said that she was given the sentence because Dickason's mental health was severely affected by post-partum depression.
Dickason is expected to serve her sentence in a mental health hospital until the state can prove she is capable of being in prison. In a statement, she expressed how remorseful she was for killing her children.
South Africans reject the sentence
Netizens on Facebook believed the sentence was too lenient.
Prince Siya Mazibuki said:
"White privilege at its best. You kill three kids and only get 18 years."
Siyabonga Ndlovu asked:
"Why not three life sentences?"
Siboniso Mathe asked:
"18 years? Why not three life sentences? Or is it because of the colour of her skin?"
Nkosana Nyosso Nkosi said:
"The other lady who was trending got a life sentence. This life has no balance."
