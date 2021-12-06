Zola Mhlongo Opens Up About Her Struggles with Post Partum Depression

Prince Kaybee's ex-girlfriend Zola Mhlongo announced her pregnancy to her followers just a few months ago, a month shy of the birth

The media personality welcomed her baby less than two months ago and thanked her fans for supporting her through her journey to motherhood

Zola recently opened up about the hardships that come with being a new mommy and told her fans that the road has not been easy but she is trying

Zola Mhlongo kept the majority of her pregnancy to herself, only letting fans in on it a month before the end. Although she hid her bump, she remains rather vocal about motherhood and parenting. The TV presenter had a moment of vulnerability about navigating the mom life.

In October, Sunday World reported that Zola Mhlongo, aka Zola Zeelovin, was expecting her first baby. Since this happened shortly after her humiliating public break-up with Fetch Your Life hitmaker, Prince Kaybee, many wondered whether or not he was the father.

Shortly after the maternity shoot, Zola announced that her bundle of joy had arrived and was happy and healthy in her arms. From there on, she began sharing a bit more about her life as a first-time mom.

TimesLIVE reports that the new mom has shared that she struggled with post-partum depression. In a candid post on her Instagram stories, Zola Mhlongo opened up about learning to take time to care for herself as much as she does for the baby. She wrote:

"I promised myself a self-care journey after giving birth, simply because the journey of parenting is not easy and you forget about yourself so easily. Postpartum depression is real with all the life changes a mother goes through, and let me not even start with the waves of exhaustion I've been experiencing. So I am actively going to fetch my life."

Source: Briefly.co.za