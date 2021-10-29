Zola Mhlongo Welcomes Baby: “It Has Been Sore and Frustrating at Times”

TV presenter Zola Zeelovin has given birth shortly after announcing her pregnancy to followers with an adorable maternity shoot

Zola shared that her little bundle of joy has arrived safely but being a new mom is not as glamorous as she thought it would be

The New mom shared how proud she was of herself for momming like a champ and also shared her struggles with breastfeeding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After a shortlived pregnancy announcement, Zola has shared that her little baby was born. The celeb has shared how she has been coping with being a new mom, as well as her road to getting her pre-baby bod back.

Zola Mhlongo has given birth to her baby. Image: @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

Just earlier this month Zola Mhlongo surprised followers with a series of maternity photos. Fans knew that she would soon be a mommy but nobody anticipated just how quickly it would happen.

OKMzansi reports that the TV presenter announced the birth of her baby in one of her mom diaries videos. In the video, Zola can be seen pumping milk for her newborn and used that opportunity to talk about some of the struggles she has been facing with breastfeeding.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The new mommy wrote:

"I am so proud of myself, expressing is not easy, quite frankly it has been sore and frustrating at times but I have been taking it one day at a time and there is a lot of progress."

Oh Baby: Prince Kaybee’s ex girlfriend Zola is expecting a little bundle of joy

Briefly News reported that congratulations were in order because Zola Zeelovin is about to be a yummy mummy. The presenter shared the exciting news on her social media expressing just how eager she is to meet her little blessing.

ZAlebs reports that after a very humiliating public break-up with ex-boyfriend Prince Kaybee, Zola has announced she is moving on to better things.

The celeb hopped on Instagram to let followers in on her latest venture in life. Zola is expecting a bouncing bundle of joy.

She shared her stunning maternity shoot and penned a sweet message to her unborn child. Zola wrote:

"My child you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that, we are truly blessed... We cannot wait to meet you."

Source: Briefly.co.za