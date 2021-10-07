Oh Baby: Prince Kaybee’s Ex Girlfriend Zola Is Expecting a Little Bundle of Joy

After Ayabulela Mhlongo suffered public humiliation when her ex-man Prince Kaybee's nudes were released, she announced that had moved on

Just months later, the tv presenter known as Zola Zeelovin has made a very shocking baby bump revelation

The excited mommy-to-be says she and the unnamed father absolutely cannot wait to meet their little baby

Congratulations are in order because Zola Zeelovin is about to be a yummy mummy. The presenter shared the exciting news on her social media expressing just how eager she is to meet her little blessing.

ZAlebs reports that after a very humiliating public break-up with ex-boyfriend Prince Kaybee, Zola has announced she is moving on to better things.

The celeb hopped on Instagram to let followers in on her latest venture in life. Zola is expecting a bouncing bundle of joy.

She shared her stunning maternity shoot and penned a sweet message to her unborn child. Zola wrote:

"My child you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that, we are truly blessed... We cannot wait to meet you."

Followers are overjoyed for the media personality and raced to her comments to shower her with congratulatory messages.

@shonisani_m wrote:

"Omg!! Blessings Zola!! Wow congratulations my angel❤️❤️❤️❤️ YAAAAY!!"

@ilovemelmo commented:

"Aaaah ❤️ congrats, my gorgeous."

@palithembe said:

"OMG what amazing news!! Congratulations you guys, I’m so so happy for you."

@karirap1 wrote:

"Finally the cat is out of the bag nd we can ululate and congratulate you Queen… May God continue to bless your next phase in life… You make a pretty gorgeous mom❤️❤️"

@hollyraemusic added:

"I’m so excited for this I’m screaming congratulations ❤️"

Prince Kaybee has accepted the constant shade throwing which resulted from the nude snap

Briefly News reports Prince Kaybee feels that peeps have had it out for him ever since his nude dropped, and he’s made peace with it.

Responding to a fan letting Kaybee know he’s going to get shaded, Kaybee let the fan know that he expects nothing less these days, reported TimesLIVE.

Our guy is constantly being criticized and he knows it. Kaybee posted:

“Some people have cancelled me since that Dick pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection, no matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”

Seeing Kaybee’s proclamation, peeps took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Fans let Kaybee know that people are going to talk no matter what and that he should just keep doing what he is doing despite it.

Take a look at some of the comments made:

@SangoMnyany shed a tear for Kaybee:

“Eish that's sad bro!”

@NathanAuala gave some sound advice:

“Keep doing you my guy! The positive & sincere energy & appreciation from your fans will outweigh the judges and their negativity. Bottom line, you'll stay winning.”

