Social media star Lasizwe is driving the electric Volvo EX30, a luxury SUV priced from R835K to R1.1 million, known for its speed and sleek design

Media personality LootLove flaunts the futuristic OMODA C9 SUV, boasting a bold design and luxe features, but with a premium price tag

Fans can replicate celeb car vibes with budget-friendly options like the BYD Dolphin, OMODA C5, or Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, offering similar style without the steep cost

Mzansi’s celebs don’t just slay red carpets, they’re making serious moves with their cars too. But what if you want the vibe without the R1 million price tag?

Take a look at what Lasizwe and LootLove are driving in 2025. Image: @liitlove and @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

From red carpets to Instagram feeds, Mzansi’s A-list celebrities know how to turn heads, and not just with their designer outfits. These days, what you drive says just as much about you as what you wear. Whether it’s an electric SUV or something sleek and luxurious, what your fave pulls up in says just as much as what they’re wearing.

Lasizwe’s fresh electric ride: Volvo EX30

Lasizwe is a force to be reckoned with on social media. From viral YouTube videos to becoming one of SA’s most recognisable digital personalities, Lasizwe has mastered the art of staying relevant - and giving us something to talk about.

His latest move? The all-electric Volvo EX30. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Volvo South Africa said pricing starts from R835,500, the top-of-the-range EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance retails for R1,114,000, but that comes with serious performance. This compact electric Volvo can race to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, making it just as quick as the new BMW M3 Competition.

Love Lasizwe’s luxury car vibe, but not the price? You can get a similar look for less with options like a used Volvo EX30 (around R940K), a sleek Volvo XC40 (about R665K), or the budget-friendly, electric BYD Dolphin (roughly R537K). They are stylish, modern, and easier on the wallet.

YouTuber Lasizwe drives one of the hottest cars in South Africa, the Volvo EX30. Image: Provided

Source: Original

A look at LootLove’s luxury SUV: OMODA C9

When it comes to fashion, flair, and effortless cool, LootLove (aka Luthando Shosha) has it all on lock. The Metro FM host and fashion icon isn’t just a style queen - she’s also got the luxury car to match.

Her latest set of wheels? The futuristic OMODA C9 is a bold new SUV that’s turning heads with its sleek design and ultra-luxurious interior. Think sharp LED headlights, floating screens, and serious road presence. When the C9 cruises down the road, it gives nothing but boss vibes.

LootLove’s luxe OMODA C9 may be out of budget for many, but you can still channel her high-end style with more affordable SUV alternatives. The used OMODA C5 offers a similar futuristic design at around R408K, the JAECOO J7 brings Range Rover vibes for R540K, and the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro keeps it trendy and feature-packed for just R294K — proving you can drive like a celeb without spending like one.

