Jessica Nkosi welcomed Lasizwe Dambuza to the Volvo SA family with a sweet surprise visit, as seen in their viral video

Lasizwe, excited about joining the brand, shared the moment on Instagram, expressing gratitude for Jessica's warm welcome

Fans and colleagues flooded Lasizwe's timeline with congratulatory messages, celebrating his success and the stars' beauty

Jessica Nkosi and Lasizwe Dambuza are cruising like the stars they are. The stars recently shared a sweet video of Jessica surprising Lasizwe who is the latest celebrity to join the Volvo SA family.

Jessica Nkosi and Lasizwe showed off their stunning Volvos in a viral video. Image: @jessicankosi and @lasizwe

Jessica Nkosi and Lasizwe's video goes viral

Lasizwe received a warm welcome to the Volvo SA family from Jessica Nkosi. For those who do not know, Jessica Nkosi, popular for roles in top shows like Isibaya and The Queen has been a Volvo girlie for a while now.

Taking to his Instagram page, YouTuber Lasizwe who recently joined the Volvo brand shared a sweet video of Jessica surprising him with a visit while at the salon. He captioned the video:

"@jessicankosi!!!! ❤️ WHAT A SURPRISE!!! Thank you for such a warm welcome to the family! @volvocarsa! Thank you for choosing me to be part of such a family."

Mzansi congratulates Lasizwe on his success

The Awkward Dates host's timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from his fans and industry colleagues. Some were taken aback by the stars' beauty.

@knaomin said:

"Congratulations @lasizwe! Beautiful way to start the year…"

@lungilemcunu wrote:

"Congratulations Ntwana Yam❤️! Mara yaz uyapusha mfana! Proud of you."

@hrh.pumz_nd commented:

"Congratulations nana @lasizwe my favorites in one video"

@awkward_dates noted:

"I think we deserve an Awkward Date with thee JESSICA NKOSI, right? ❤️"

kgalalelo_moala said:

"My favorite People the calm and collected Jessica and the vibrant Lasi ❤️ I love them shem ...... Congratulations @lasizwe"

Jessica Nkosi flaunts her Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jessica Nkosi is a proud Volvo babe. The star has been showing Mzansi that it is possible to get luxury, comfort and speed in one vehicle with the different Volvo cars she has shared on her page.

It's been raining cars on social media. South African celebrities have been investing their hard-earned money in expensive cars. Stars like Lady Amar, Kefilwe Mabote, Tamia Mpisane and Ayanda Thabethe are among the few stars who got new wheels this year.

