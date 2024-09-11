Global site navigation

Eastern Cape Makoti Serves Hubby Coffee in Style, Video Leaves SA Impressed
Eastern Cape Makoti Serves Hubby Coffee in Style, Video Leaves SA Impressed

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young wife flexed how she serves her hubby coffee, and people were left in awe of the precious moment
  • The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
  • South Africans enjoyed watching the hun's clip as they flooded the comments with heartwarming messages

One young woman in Mzansi serves her hubby like the king he is, and she took to social media to show it off.

A TikTok video shows a woman serving her husband coffee in style.
A young lady served her hubby coffee in style in a TikTok video. Image: @sihlebokwe1
Makoti serves hubby coffee

The stunner in the Eastern Cape, who goes by the handle @sihlebokwe1, gave her viewers a glimpse into her life. The young wife showed off how she prepared coffee and served her man.

@sihlebokwe1, place the mug, sugar, coffee, water, and milk on a tray with wheels. She pushed the tray to where her hubby sat in the lounge area and kissed him on the lips. While taking to her TikTok caption, @sihlebokwe1 simply said the following:

Mzansi woman's lunch box vs. coworker's leaves SA peeps amazed

"A cup of coffee for my husband before we head to church."

The clip caught many's attention, gearing many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the cute couple's moment

South Africans loved the heartwarming gesture as they flooded the comments to gush over the couple.

Karabofortunate62 said:

"Beautiful outfit. Plug, please."

LikuweNdabetha added:

"My twin, the content I subscribe for."

Ladybug suggested:

"To protect the trolley glass and to make it look a bit dignified ndlala indwangu on the trolley or even a pretty serviette. You’re smart and innovative, koti thank you for sharing."

TheVillageGirl commented:

"I love the tray, sis."

MaMolets cracked a joke, saying:

"Hospital vibes, I can't deal with."

“Nah, not me”: Netizens react to woman making hubby’s lunch at 2 am

SA hun flexes with heartwarming video of bro splurging on KFC every payday

Briefly News previously reported that a netizens had mixed feelings when a dedicated wifey shared her delicious menu prep, which she makes for her husband.

The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she prepares her man's lunch at 2 am. She started off with delicious chicken, rice, and broccoli. She made a separate lunch box where she placed cheese, salted biscuits, and plony.

