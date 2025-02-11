A lady's daring window escape filled many South African bellies with laughter after her plan went lopsided

The amateur escape artist can be seen dangling from the edge of the window trying to land gracefully but failing spectacularly

Netizens were quick to dish out some jokes with many saying that she deserves so much more after her experience

A lady's fall from escaping a house has netizens cackling. Image: Matshusa Media House/ Facebook, Getty Images/ Morsa Images

Mjolo comes with its ups and downs and one woman trying to leave via a window knows this too well. A lady was caught on camera trying to escape a house via the second-story window, only to land flat on her face.

South Africans couldn't help themselves and dished out jokes about the lady's grand exit. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

An amateur escape artist

The Facebook profile Matshusa Media house, posted the series of pics with a caption that read:

"Honestly 🤞🤞Side chicks deserves more allowance than main chick."

The first pic showed the woman trying to balance her body on the edge of the window. In the second pic, she's in a state of freefall without any control as to where her body will land. The last pic is what sealed the deal for most, as she landed face-first on the ground.

See the hilarious pics below:

Mjolo with extra steps

South Africans tend to have some of the most interesting and odd dating lives. Many stories can be found online about shocking yet humorous dating practices. Many South Africans shared some hilarious jokes about the strange situation.

Read the comments below:

@MaribleMatiMdhluli said:

"Iyoooh 😲 I won't take the risk you better find me inside your man will explain 😟"

@KwaneleMvelase commented:

"She's never coming back to visit her boyfriend 🤣🤣🤣"

@SúPrïìsêKëkåñã mentioned:

"But that Main Chick is also a side chick somewhere somewhere 🥱"

@JusticeApJustice posted:

"Risk takers those ones😂😂😂"

@MananaKgotso stated:

"She's jumping out as if she's Running away the house is on fire 🔥🔥"

@MukelaniMaluleke commented:

"Jeff hardy this one make up and high jumps."

@MbakisoMari said:

"Some1 single is waiting for her and she decided to risk her life."

Briefly News previously reported that in a heart-warming and light-hearted moment, a Checkers 60 gent caught the attention of Mzansi peeps by asking a woman to be his Valentine with a touching proposal.

