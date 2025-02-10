A young guy captured a video of a couple walking on the road, looking exhausted, with moments suggesting they were arguing

The cameraman patiently filmed every detail, even playing the clip on fast forward as he posted it on TikTok where it went viral

Social media users were entertained, thanking the cameraman for his dedication while others speculated about the couple's conversation

A TikTok user captured a couple going through mjolo chronicles while walking on the road.

Source: TikTok

A video of a seemingly exhausted couple walking on the road took social media by storm, leaving users amused and full of guessing what the conversation between the two was.

The video shared on TikTok by @skops_m gained massive attention, pulling 2,4M views, 211K likes and a staggering 23.3K comments from social media users who were amused.

The TikTok user films the couple

The video follows the couple as they walk slowly, with the woman frequently stopping, appearing too tired to continue. The cameraman, committed to his assignment captures every detail, even the gestures that make it seem like they are arguing. At one point, the man sits down, possibly out of frustration or exhaustion, before getting up to speak to his partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Eventually, he walks ahead, leaving her behind and disappears around the corner. Just as it looks as if he has given up, he returns, attempting to carry his woman, trying to encourage her to keep going.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the cute couple

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the cameraman for his patience and dedication to filming the entire moment. Many found the video hilarious, especially the decision to speed it up for comedic effects. Others were left curious, wondering what the couple was discussing.

A man dedicated time to filming a couple that was deep in conversation from a distance and shared the clip online. Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

User @The Muzikal Frik added:

"Wait …. Cameraman so like you had the whole Day for this ne 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Beautiful talent."

User @Mantywamunchie shared:

"Cameraman u deserve an award😂😂."

User @Mirandah added:

"The part where he comes and carries her is my fav😂."

User @Khaya commented:

"I don’t care what he did or what she did but The fact that he came back for her😍😍 and carried her 🥰🥰🥹🥹."

User @Mrs M.D said:

"Some men are patient shame 😭😂until you deal with a stubborn woman you won't understand what kind of man it takes to walk that distance come up and become a fork."

User @punumaila added:

"I loved watching this and I applaud that man for his patience towards the lady ♥️."

3 Briefly News couple related articles

A 21-year-old couple showed off their gorgeous and massive shack, impressing many social media users.

A local couple playfully sprayed each other with the hose, chasing each other while working in their yard, leaving many singles wishing for love.

A married couple who stayed apart after tying the knot while looking for a house celebrated finding a home in Pretoria and moving in together.

Source: Briefly News