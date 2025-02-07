A young driver's nervous reaction and panicked response to a man shouting while she was reversing at a parking lot left online users in stitches

The man's loud, urgent scream captured in a video that was shared on TikTok, created an unexpectedly dramatic, yet relatable scene

Social media users found the clip highly entertaining, with many reminiscing about their early driving mishaps

A learner driver got extremely close to a wall while reversing at a parking lot. Image: @zulureloaded

Source: TikTok

Learning how to drive can be nerve-wracking, and one young lady's parking lot experience had social media users laughing and sympathising.

A TikTiok user @zulureloaded, shared a hilarious video of herself attempting to reverse in a space close to a wall, proving just how stressful being a new driver can be.

The learner driver shows off her reverse parking skills

In the clip, the young lady reverses her car in a parking lot, dangerously close to a piece of the wall. Just as it seems she might bump into it, a motorist sitting in his car nearby suddenly shouts 'Stop' in a loud panic. Startled, the young lady quickly responds, her voice filled with panic she tells him she can see how far she is from the wall.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the learner driver's clip

The clip attracted a flood of comments as social media users couldn't help but find the clip entertaining. Many teased the lady, asking where she bought her licence, while others related by sharing their own stories of how scared they were when they started driving. They also assured her that she would be fine.

Social media users were relieved after seeing a learner driver safe after a scary reverse encounter. Image: @zulureloaded

Source: TikTok

User @Lee said:

"No this has to be my younger sister 😅. I always reverse for her every morning 😂😂."

User @Dominique Pearce felt entertained:

"This video has no business being this funny 🤣🤣."

User @MaNgcobo added:

"I do this when people are parking. They never hear me though😂."

User @MandyMe shared:

"This is dusting me🤣🤣."

User @user4810983396819 commented:

"🤣😂😂 So you can see that you are going straight to the pillar and you are still going for it?😂😅 he genuinely saved you hey🤣."

User @Tebza said:

"Bro saved her 🙏🤣,"

