A young lady's hilarious driving lesson left Mzansi laughing and concerned about the safety

The young learner's panic moment after she forgot the brakes in a driving lesson was shared on TikTok, attracting many views

Social media users were quick to fill the comment section with comments repeating what the pair said in panic as the learner driver accelerated instead of stopped

A learner driver pressed more power instead of slowing down in panic while driving. Image: @rantji.05

Source: TikTok

Learning to drive is usually a combination of excitement and nerves, but for one young lady named Kwena, her driving lesson took an unexpectedly comedic turn that had Mzansi talking.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady's unforgettable moment of forgetting the brakes had her instructor and the internet calling out in fear and laughter. The clip was shared under the handle @rantji.05.

The scary driving lesson

In the video, Kwena can be seen gripping the steering wheel as she unintentionally picks up speed while trying to press the brakes. Her instructor repeatedly calls her out to push the brakes, and the confused learner, who is driving faster, asks how to press the brakes in confusion.

Watch the video here.

The clip amuses SA

Many social media users expressed how much the learner driver worried them as she kept pressing the accelerator instead of the brakes while also acknowledging how funny the clip was.

User @Kganchi (Sakkie’s Pa)🇿🇦🇬🇧 said:

"Yoh guys, speed se ka le sa itsi ho drive (fast speed while you don't even know how to drive)🥺Thabo le Kwaito a ba le ruta sepe (hasn't 'Skeem Saam' characters Thabo and Kwaito taught you something)?🥺ngwana a ka kgabola pata🥺."

User @CharmaineMaphoso added:

"That joo Kwena sent me🤣😭."

User @thwanathwana advised:

"Hand break up 😒😂😂😂😂😂 dear."

User @magoshaG shared:

"Noo, Kwena is not serious in life."

User @TharolloRampou said:

"I've never been so pissed and concerned like this.🤣🤣🤣 Kwena o nyaka go bethwa🤣🤣."

User @DoubleKayCee commented:

"Re break’a jwang (how do we apply brakes)? Took me out! 😂😂."

3 Other Driving covered by Briefly News

A heartwarming clip captured by a wife shows her husband teaching their helper to drive a car.

A father patiently taught his daughter how to drive, winning the hearts of many social media users.

A young hun experienced a funny moment during her driving lesson when her car door opened while she was still behind the wheel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News