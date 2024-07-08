A woman who was learning to drive had a hilarious and unforgettable experience during her driving lesson

While she was driving the car and receiving instructions from a male person beside her, the car door automatically opened

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the woman's funny experience

A woman was shocked when a car's door randomly opened in the middle of her driving lesson. Images: @jenna.hopley

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman experiencing something hilarious while driving has left Mzansi peeps in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @jenna_hopley, she is learning to drive. A man is sitting in the passenger seat helping her out. As she was driving and got something right judging from the man's voice, the door opened itself.

The lady was shocked. She hilariously screamed and let the wheel go but luckily the car was presumably not speeding and the gentleman beside her was of great help.

The lady said that this was obviously God's way of telling her that she should remain a passenger princess.

"I blame the car."

Woman gets unforgettable driving lesson

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the learner driver

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Shannon Petersen wrote:

"If it’s a Golf it is NOT your fault!"

@lucianonobles was entertained:

"And someone said golf doors don’t open ."

@Viresh knows the experience:

"Lol, happened to me once almost literally flew out lol."

@Jovan Links stanned:

"Natural, now it's time to get that BMW ."

@ was entertained:

"Ohh nooo."

@caseycpt laughed:

"This right here, creates the experience you need as a driver in S.A ."

@princessNazzz could relate:

"This happened to me last week ."

@shuwyda said:

"That's why I always lock the doors."

