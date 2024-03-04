A young woman who passed her learner's licence went to take her first driver's lesson

In a TikTok video, the lady described the experience as a tough one, to say the least

The online community reacted to the clip, with many rolling with laughter and applauding her launch control

A young lady had Mzansi in stitches after sharing a TikTok video of herself taking her first driving lesson. Image: @sa_mooose

A lady passed her learner's licence, and like in any case, she went to take driving lessons.

She was captured in a TikTok video during her first lesson, and 20 seconds was too long until she broke down because of nerves.

In the clip she uploaded, @sa_mooose can be seen in the driver's seat getting ready to get the car going. On the passenger seat, it was her instructor.

One could tell from the clip that the TikTok user was very nervous before even doing anything tangible in the car.

The instructor told her what to do. However, she did the opposite, and the car went forward unexpectedly, and they could be heard panicking.

Girl shares first driving lesson

Watch the hilarious TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were in laughter

The video got over 1 million views, with many online users in stitches.

@KayJay_Rac applauded:

"For a first driving lesson, that's an impressive launch control♥️."

@❤️Nqobiey❤️ said:

"She wanted to cry at the end."

@Kimberly Montshusi knows the experience:

"This is so funny to watch but I know the anxiety that came after this wasn’t ."

@Sthuen8603 joked:

"Fast and furious , Musaa."

@Nqobizitha_24 gave advice:

"Just a tip for driving a polo, when you start moving don't step on accelerator, just release the clutch slowly until a the car starts moving."

@Gopo laughed:

"I’m finished "

