A woman shared her first traffic experience as a learner driver, saying it was not nice

The lady shared a TikTok video showing slow, busy traffic, she complained about her foot pain from clutch balance

Online users reacted to her experience, with many sharing their hilarious first traffic experience

A woman shared how she had to keep her clutch balance for two hours on her first heavy traffic encounter as a learner driver. Images: @faii_cee

No one wishes to encounter slow and busy traffic, especially when you are a new driver.

A TikTokker, @faii_cee, shared her first traffic experience as a learner driver.

In the video, heavy traffic is shown. It is not clear where the TikTokker had this encounter.

However, she did describe the experience to be one for the books.

"I will go first!! 2hours of clutch balance had me!! my poor foot"

Learning how to drive comfortably is a challenge to many, even when one gets a license, it doesn't mean they will quickly adjust to the road. Many drivers who have licenses are afraid to drive alone.

See how the woman acted in a busy traffic

TikTokkers shared their first traffic experience

The video got over 17,000 likes. Online users shared their own first encounters with traffic as learner drivers. Some shared their fears of getting their driver's license and hitting the road.

@user6045308253034 said:

"The car kept switching off I remember taking my weave off and switching off the music it was bad "

@Cookies n’ cream shared:

"I drove with the lights off at night and as other drivers flashed their lights I waved.. thought they were greeting me "

@miemie_eee wrote:

"The car kept on switching off "

@ntokozomabuya commented:

"Listen babes, i took off my glasses, took off my jacket, turned off the music, closed all windows and focused"

@misslelo_sa shared:

"The shaking from the clutch balance Nothing will ever convince me a manual car makes sense ."

@Senthaolele said:

"I had one hand on the wheel and another outside my window apologising "

@usersigma100 shared:

"I wanted to leave the car and continue on foot"

Woman refuses to lose her L sticker

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who refused to lose her L sticker even though she has had the license for seven years.

When @_emeldah bought her new car, she celebrated by pasting a learner's sign on the back, which gave netizens a great laugh.

The TikTok video shows the beautiful young woman pasting the sticker on her back while it is still in the garage.

