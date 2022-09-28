A woman patiently waited nine months to renew her driver’s licence just to end up with one showing a funny mistake

Christine Panaino got her new licence and found out that she is now apparently a Khumalo

The people of Mzansi had to laugh, letting the woman know that she should just embrace her new name

It is no secret that renewing your driver’s licence in Mzansi is more difficult than faking your own death. One lady learnt this the hard way and even ended up with an entirely new surname in the end. Her story had Mzansi laughing.

Facebook user Christine Panaino has had a tough time renewing her driver's licence, and it only worsened when she did.

With the coronavirus, corruption, and the useless online systems that are needed to process legal documents, renewing a driver’s licence or changing any personal details on official documents is almost impossible.

Facebook user Christine Panaino took to social media to air her frustrations. After nine gruelling months, she finally received her new driver’s licence. However, she got another surprise along with it... apparently, she is a Khumalo.

“So after nine months of trying to get an appointment for driver’s renewal I'm officially Miss khumalo.”

The people of Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh at the new Miss Khumalo

While most understand the struggle, there really is nothing else to do but laugh. People flooded the comment section with jokes, claiming the name change might not be such a bad thing, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Dvine Lloyd said:

“They is nothing bad being a Khumalo ask me, I use to be a Johnson and suddenly change to a Khumza.”

Langa Kaula said:

“Let it be known that from now on you are of the Khumalo clan and your first name is Londeka second name Beatrice Don’t ask me why. You are here on Londeka Beatrice Khumalo.”

Alwyn Rivas said:

“Wow at least you are alive. My friend went to renew Drivers licence to find out he is dead.”

Rieanna Z KamaMyaka Thwala-Mthethwa said:

“Your ancestors have finally tracked u down MaKhumalo ”

Caleb Oteng BornGreat said:

“You were probably in the womb for nine months and have just been born and given a new name ”

