Popular American actress Amandla Stenberg took to social media to clarify how her name should be pronounced

This comes after people on social media began debating the proper pronunciation of The Hunger Games star's name

South African people flocked to their timelines with mixed reactions to Amandla's latest controversial post

Amandla Stenberg has finally settled the debate over how to pronounce her South African name.

Amandla Stenberg has weighed in on the debate surrounding the pronunciation of her South African name. Image: Victor Boyko and Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi peeps have been engaged in a heated argument on TikTok with Americans who were adamant about how to pronounce Amandla's name.

Americans were unwavering in their belief that they were correct based on how Amandla pronounces her name herself, while South Africans came out firing with proof of how Amandla should be pronounced

Amandla settled the raging debate by providing a brief history of her name on TikTok, as posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula. She said that the name was given to her by her mother and that it is definitely rooted in Mzansi languages, specifically IsiZulu and IsiXhosa.

Although Stenberg appreciates her mother's effort in giving her a meaningful name, she feels she has caused a lot of confusion about how people are supposed to address her.

Amandla said her mother made her name too westernised, but it came from a caring mother who did not want her child to struggle with people constantly questioning her about it.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following video of Amandla teaching fans how to pronounce her name:

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions to Amandla's pronunciation

@Hlamu1212 said:

"I truly salute parents who give their kids meaningful names that are connected to their roots and explain what those names mean."

@McFumbata wrote:

"No, she only learned it after an outcry by South Africans coz she too couldn’t pronounce it, understandably she didn’t grow up in SA."

@fee_phee shared:

"We had a girl called Zande-lee and it was for Zandile and it was spelled Zandi-Leigh. One of the most confusing times in my life."

@Duanny_P posted:

"We are now waiting for Kehlani."

@ItukisengTloub1 replied:

"Pretty lady, it’s your name. South Africans didn’t have to bully you into pronouncing it in a perfect African accent when their own kids pronounce their African names in English accents."

@Siya_TshabalaIa added:

"This is the most cringe thing I've seen this month..."

