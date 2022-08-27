Lerato Kganyago has issued a statement rubbishing claims that she got into a physical fight with her husband Thami Ndlala while she was live on Instagram

In the concerning video making rounds on social media, the media personality can be heard having a conversation with her man

Lerato later took to her Instagram stories to say that she did not have a physical fight with her man it was just a small slip up

Lerato Kganyago has addressed the rumours that she got into a physical fight with her husband Thami Ndlala while she was on an Instagram live session.

The star had her millions of fans concerned when the video of what seemed to be an altercation made rounds on social media. Many people came up with different explanations for the video, with some suggesting that she was calling for help.

According to The South African, Lerato Kganyago headed to her Instagram page to debunk the rumours. The radio and television presenter said her phone slipped and fell while she was live on Instagram and the clapping sounds that could be head was when they were playing with their dogs. She wrote:

"The phone fell off behind the dresser, tried to reach it, that’s where you hear the moving of furniture, clapping of the hands was for the dogs, to get them out the room. I’m so sorry I got you worried. I’m okay, promise."

However, peeps are not buying her explanation. Many are convinced that there is something fishy going on in the star's marriage.

@PeloPhirisi said:

"Girl ... Its like she had to think hard for us to "casual" believe her n brush it off."

@Balanceagaaa added:

"I made excuses for my abusive partner too."

