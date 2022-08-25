One social media influencer shared a video and plugged his followers on a new way of doing things

The popular TikTok user alphi_sipho claimed that sushi is best enjoyed with KFC

South Africans online laughed out loud at his original concoction, but were not all sold on the new combo

A social media Influencer's love for food surprised his followers with the lengths he goes through to satisfy his big appetite.

A popular social media influencer showed Mzansi how he eats sushi. Image:alphi_sipho/TikTok

In the video, Sipho is seated in front of a plate with a number of sushi rolls. Randomly on the far end of the plate is a piece of chicken.

After swallowing one of the sushi pieces, he picks up the drumstick, takes a huge bite, and then asks his followers whether they understand where he's coming from.

The social media influencer told his followers that sushi is not always filling for him. He came up with a good plan, just in case the sushi finished before he got full.

His followers never expected ever to see such a concoction and flooded his comment section in absolute shock.

Ursula Hope Muki commented:

"Mara (but) Sipho.."

Zanele Radar Nhlapo said:

"Tell me it's payday without telling me it's payday."

Seta Maapola replied:

"People who get paid on the 22nd be like..."

Voices of Patriots✊✌ reacted:

"I fully agree, or while eating sushi, the pap should be boiling on the stove."

Sibahle Ncube. replied:

"The pressure is getting worse❤️"

Leboo_Cooks wrote:

"No no no, sushi is already expensive. You can still afford KFC afterwards? No ways, you are rich."

