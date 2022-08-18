A beautiful influencer gave a stinging response to a follower on Twitter who was trying to be quite cheeky with her based on her make-up

The social media personality has developed quite the online following with bustling Twitter and YouTube accounts

Her response to the man's audacious comment has flooded the timeline with equally witty memes and messages

A social media influencer gave a searing response to a cheeky man who commented on one of her posts.

A stunner gave a scathing response to a man's rude comment that made Mzansi support her and bust out the memes. Images: @landzygama/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@landzygama posted beautiful photos of herself on Twitter that brought sparked praise from thousands of people on the platform, except for one brazen individual.

The stunning lady has cultivated a moderate social media following while also having a YouTube channel with over 75 thousand followers and amassing 120 thousand on Twitter.

@nowdaysboys made a comment on her make-up in another post, implying that she wouldn't look as beautiful without it by saying:

"First date reya swimming pool."

To which the gorgeous lady rightfully clapped back by saying:

"Bold of you to assume you’d get a first date with me."

The comment has made Mzansi bring out their best memes and rally behind the woman's comment. Check out the responses below:

@Tem_thecreative said:

"Your dp is on brand with this reply ❤️ love it"

@_Itumeleng_K commented:

"Kore majita go out of their way to set themselves up like this."

@sandymngadi posted:

@TumiZwane18 shared:

"Finish him, gorgeous babe."

@NonhlahlaNkuna mentioned:

"Clearly he doesn't have a gf, cause he would know of waterproof makeup... And make up doesn't mean the person is ugly??!"

@SiyabongaYNWA posted:

@nkullii_ said:

"Also your make-up, ma..."

@ThabisoNtl asked:

"Can I go on a date with you? I think you’re fabulous."

@Zettie909 posted:

Source: Briefly News