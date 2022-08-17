A stressed-out lady went to Twitter to ask Mzansi for help after her boo blocked her on the socials

Relationships can be extremely unpredictable, and for the worried woman, the worst-case scenario occurred

Mzansi tweeps gave the uneasy woman a ton of advice, some well-thought-out, but other people posted side-splitting suggestions

Mjolo is not for the faint of heart, and this woman who asked for advice on what to do after her bae blocked her found that out the hard way.

A sad lady took to social media to ask peeps what to do after her boyfriend blocked her. Many gave her interesting advice.

@unamatwa shared her frustration on Twitter, garnering many responses from her followers, some being quite informative and some downright meme-worthy.

Relationships are often filled with soaring highs, saddening lows and, in some cases, abrupt endings. She posted:

"Bethuna, he blocked me everywhere, ndithini?"

The question has caused quite the discussion on the Twitter streets, with many saying that she should just move on, but others giving their own perspective on the situation. Check out the comments below:

@Sherbetsmoke said:

"Move on. He’ll be back, then block him everywhere."

@MphoKho82637424 commented:

"Yaz women always think men are the problem. Wena uyenzen' for him to block you everywhere. A man can't just wake up and decides to block you njena."

@jaytheemperor posted:

@maziya_20 mentioned:

"Send money into his bank account to check if you’re blocked there as well."

@mastu_sa said:

"Block him coz he’s still going to unblock you."

@mrTebzaa posted:

@vunaaniMuziq shared:

"1. Block him nawe. 2. Delete his number so you can stop calling him. 3. Go out and live your life."

@BlackAn65843366 commented:

"Go to his place and let him say what is bothering him. Sometimes we leave out of anger from your behaviour we are not able to confront only to find ourselves going place we are not welcome. Go get your man. Don't make him forget about you so easy."

