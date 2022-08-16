One woman felt the need to let people know that money cannot buy love and sticking by a broke loyal man will payoff

Twitter user Mitchelle Karoro claims that true love is far more precious than money and that loyalty comes with endless blessings

While some agreed with the good sis, others had been hurt too many times to fall for this ‘true love’ nonsense again

A lot of people miss the opportunity to experience true love as a result of materialistic expectations. A lady wanted to let people know that giving up a good guy for money just is not worth it.

One woman is all for sticking by a trying man even if he is broke, however, not everyone is. Image: Getty Images

No one wants to struggle financially which puts a lot of pressure on a relationship. Some women are looking for financial stability rather than loyalty and love, and this woman believes it is too much of a sacrifice.

Twitter user Mitchelle Karoro took to her timeline to plead with women to stick by their loyal men through the tough times. Sis believes that loyalty and love outweigh a cushy life and that with dedication the benefits will come.

“Never lose a good guy because things are moving slow for him life will surprise you. He'll rise You won't believe.”

The Twitter streets discuss the matter at hand, people were divided

Shame, it is clear to see that many people have been burnt. While most agree that money can’t buy you love they have not seen much real love lately so it’s money for them. People were divided; those who still believe in true love and those who have been burnt one too many times.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@MsCaliper said:

“Then when they make it, you no longer their type. This Mjolo thing doesn't have formula”

@Zanel3Mthethwa said:

“One should stay with a man because she loves him, not with the mentality that he'll be ok one day. What if he never makes it coz that's very much possible. Some people struggle till death. People should love people because of who they are, not because of what they have.”

@MavundlaNokwazi said:

“Sometimes they move slow coz you are there ...you are the blockage ...once you're gone boom”

@Afrikan__queen said:

“And he’ll leave you, you won’t believe it then as well.”

@Uncertified404 said:

'Broke' man celebrates building mom house as show of gratitude: “You’re blessed beyond measure”

In other news, Briefly News reported that @Ofentse_RS took to Twitter to share the wonderful gift he bestowed upon his mother. To thank the lady who gave him life and helped him become the man he is today, Ofentse built a lovely home for her.

@Ofentse_RS the hardworking man spoke to Mzansi through the comments section of his post to share his view and purpose behind such a tremendous act of kindness. He said it is his 'gift of gratitude. He shared:

"This is my gift of gratitude for the efforts my mom put in for helping me become the man I am today. I will not explain myself to people who aren't helping their parents with nothing. If your heart is painful that I did this for my Mom, then ask for help because I will do it again."

Source: Briefly News