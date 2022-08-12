Musician Berita took to Twitter to respond to every negative comment Nota made about her life on social media

This comes after Nota has been scouring the internet, claiming that Berita has changed for the worse ever since their marriage failed

Mzansi people have flocked to Berita's comments section to remind her that she owes no one an explanation and does not have to reply with everything Nota says

Berita has finally refuted Nota's controversial claims. This was in response to a netizen who asked when she would trash talk her ex-husband like he has on the timeline.

Using Twitter's quote tweet feature, Berita stated that Nota is not worth her time. She went on to say that she chose to be the bigger person in this situation. Berita posted the following tweet on Twitter:

Nota has said some horrific things about his ex-wife. According to ZAlebs, he claimed to have been abused by Berita. The music executive said that because everyone is accustomed to men abusing women, no one took action to protect him. The publication also states that Nota claimed Berita is envious of his success.

Nota posted the following on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps' reactions to Berita's clap back

@Skati_guru said:

"I am sorry about everything but at least you do not have a child with him, if that was the case you would have had peace ever in your life"

@LadyMcMame wrote:

"My lady ignore these tweets,don't entertain this,let him Kanye West himself pha kude kuwe"

@Wesley_Shabangu shared:

"I think he's is failing to find a better replacement... You the best thing that's ever happened to him"

@mckobola posted:

"You don’t deserve this arg. Bringing his chaotic life into yours. I’m angry on your behalf mna"

@ntsala_palesa replied:

"You did well by choosing yourself mama, super proud of you.❤"

@Samjes02 added:

"You don't have to adress or respond anything ausi @BeritaAfroSoul ,it's like chasing the wind,.. If you argue or try to address a fool, you are no different from the fool, sending you love and positive vibes❤️"

