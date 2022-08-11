Nota Baloyi has taken to Twitter to publicly shame his former wife Berita for her Zimbabwean nationality

He claims Berita is unconcerned about Zimbabwe's problems, particularly with the country's upcoming elections in 2023

Fans have flocked to Nota's comments section to reprimand him for attempting to be xenophobic toward the singer in an indirect way

Nota Baloyi has struck again. He's coming for his ex-wife, singer/songwriter Berita again.

Nota is facing backlash from netizens after trying to shame her ex-wife, Berita, for being born in Zimbabwe. Image: Oupa Bopape

Taking to Twitter, the controversial music executive said that Berita continues to ignore the significant problems her country faces. Berita was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The country's general elections will take place in 2023, and Nota claims he is assisting her in raising funds to support the voter registration drive.

On Twitter, Nota threw the following shade at Berita:

While this may have appeared to be a generous act, given Nota's bad reputation on social media, it did not sit well with many Mzansi residents. Nota has shaded Berita loads of times on the timeline, to the point where she has had to defend herself against her husband's comments about her and her life.

According to The South African news publication, Nota once claimed on YouTube podcast Nkululeko n Cultr that the Thandolwethu hitmaker's social media accounts were not managed by her. He claimed that her publicist was manipulating her to publicly declare their marriage over.

Netizens put Nota in his place

@MabuzaMike said:

"Wena ur still hurt shem. I understand ur situation I used to do that to my ex please get help my brother or get someone and move on"

@ConwellSlicer wrote:

"At this point you're harassing Berita stop it... It's disgusting"

@JustDee_s shared:

"What's next? Ul ask put south africa first to fund her trip back home? You want people here to lowkey turn xenophobic towards her..? Because u know how ppl are towards those from Zim. You are playing a very very dangerous game it's evil."

@ZiphozonkeMathe posted:

"At this point you need to catch hands for harassing Berita"

@Njabulound replied:

"The question is what did she see in you because awukho ryt ekhanda."

@MoskovichN also said:

"That's the real reason she left"

@TSM187GP added:

"Easy bro. Easy she's not coming back, let time do its thing."

