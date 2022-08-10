Nota Baloyi has taken to social media to roast hip-hop star Big Zulu after the rapper bought himself another luxurious ride

The controversial music executive suggested that the Mali Eningi rapper is a "bird brain" for apparently not using his money wisely

Tweeps took to Nota's comment section and called him out for shading the rapper for using his own money the way he wants to

Nota Baloyi has thrown major shade in the direction of Big Zulu. The controversial music exec took to his timeline and roasted the rapper after he bought himself another lux whip.

Nota Baloyi called Big Zulu a "bird brain" after the rapper bought a posh ride. Image: @lavidanota, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Nota suggested that the Mali Eningi rapper is silly because he is using all his money to buy cars instead of using it wisely. He also claimed the star's career has taken a nose dive since he dropped the popular Mali Eningi back in 2020. Taking to Twitter, Nota Baloyi said:

"Big Zulu is a bird brain who uses all his money to buy cars… It’s been downhill since Mali Eningi!"

Social media users took to Nota's comment section to call him out for roasting Big Zulu unprovoked.

@peche_africa_ wrote:

"Have peace king, let him be happy."

@Liviwe_finca said:

"But you’re a little judgy there because whatever he does with his money isn’t much of our concern, nor yours as we don’t question how you spend yours."

@Creature_ten25 commented:

"What's your definition of downhill if he's buying cars? Aowa monna, go and water a garden or something."

@THE_RED_KAI wrote:

"I don't see any evidence to support your claim . All men like cars . If he was a woman he would have bags and shoes. When should he enjoy his money, after he dies?"

@Sbo508 added:

"But Nota , why not refrain from using provocative language but make the same statement, just respect from man to man. You always say black women bring black men down ain’t you doing the same thing? Why is it okay to you to call another man a 'bird brain'?"

Big Zulu teases new diss track

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to tease a new song. The rapper shared that it's been a long time since he dropped a banging freestyle with hard bars.

Tagging rapper Cassper Nyovest, Inkabi asked his fans, known as the Nkabi Nation, if he should drop the track soon or wait a little bit.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu shared that it's been a minute since a Mzansi rapper dropped a track that set tongues wagging in the hip-hop industry.The star's fans urged their fave to drop the new freestyle and many agreed that no rapper is safe now that Big Zulu wants to drop a follow-up freestyle to the 2019 track.

