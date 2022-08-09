A proud mother shared a post of her son delivering her what seems to be a healthy and delicious breakfast

The 9th of August celebrates Woman's Day, and this little chef wanted to treat his mother to a loving and well-made breakfast

Mzansi tweeps congratulated the amateur chef for his culinary skills as well as the mother on this very special day

A young boy gives his mother a very delicious breakfast on Woman's day Images: @_Onezwa/ Twitter

An adorable Twitter post shows a toddler giving his mother a healthy and delicious breakfast filled with an egg and a pancake.

On closer inspection of the Twitter post, you can see that the egg and pancake are plastic, but it's the thought that counts as Phododo stands by his mother adorably.

The 9th of August celebrates women in all their goodness to society, and this little man is doing his part quite well for Onezwa (his mother).

The post garnered positive and equally cute responses from Mzansi tweeps, with many commending the young chef for his culinary skills:

@Sizzlemynizzlle jokingly commented:

The pot will burn your computer

@Mnix27 said:

"Top tier service from the chef himself."

@Mvelo_Masango mentioned:

"Lol it’s so good to see he’s enjoying his play kitchen that he was shouting “thank you Mama, demmet” for ❤️"

@nolly_mnisi shared:

@ApheMakhanya commented:

"and you better finish your food that's made with love"

@Phenyo_M_ said:

"A michelin star chef!! I wanna be like him when I grow up"

@jagannaths_fave mentioned:

"Phods doesn't wanna do fishes so he delivered it right from the pan "

@intellectfree commented:

"You learnt from the best mos, that's why u this talented "

