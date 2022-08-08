Anatii's fans are still hoping and praying for the talented rapper to bounce back to the hip-hop scene once again

The rapper who left the entertainment industry when his career was still in its prime recently shared a picture on his Twitter page

Anatii's ecstatic fans flocked to his comments section to plead with him to come back and save the dying music industry

Anatii left the entertainment industry when his fans were really enjoying his music. The star, who seldom posts on social media, created a buzz when he shared a picture on his Twitter page.

Talented rapper Anatii took to his Twitter page to share a proof of life with his fans. Image: @ANATII.

Source: Twitter

The talented rapper has been under the radar after leaving the industry. Fans have been glued to their phones, hoping for their favourite rapper's return.

Twitter users couldn't keep calm when the Holy Mountain rapper made a rare appearance on the micro-blogging site. The star posted a picture to tell Mzansi that he is hale and hearty. He wrote:

"Alive and well."

Anatii's fans suggested to him that his return to the showbiz industry would revive the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

@MenziLubisi

"Eish chief why is so difficult finding your music? Some mornings just need to be started with iyeza."

@Leshota54 added:

"Welcome back brother...please save S.A hip-hop."

@vuyoSmith2 noted:

"Hit nyana from you and AKA we really need good music in this trying times, maybe feature a Kwaito legend from Zola 3 Sashman a good song writer and producer, He wrote for the late Brown Dash and Mzekezeke."

