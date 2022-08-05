Unathi Nkayi is being dragged on social media for allegedly trying to get Sizwe Dhlomo fired over GBV claims

Fans said the former Idols SA judge tried to use the gender card by saying Sizwe Dhlomo had said something he didn't

Many added that the singer got what she deserved when she got fired from Kaya FM over the matter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Unathi Nkayi is trending on social media for something that took place months ago. Social media users called out the radio presenter for trying to nail Sizwe Dhlomo over something he did not say. Social media users dragged Unathi Nkayi.

Unathi Nkayi has been dragged by social media users for allegedly attempting to get Sizwe Dhlomo fired. Image: @unatho.co and @sizwedhlomo.

Source: Instagram

The incident which took place a few months ago saw Unathi Nkayi being fired from her Kaya FM gig.

A Twitter user with the username @BLOSE_ZN headed to the micro-blogging site to share that Mzansi has not forgotten how the stunner wanted to "bury Sizwe Dhlomo alive" with her lies. Many said had it not been for the recording, Unathi Nkayi would have gotten away with the lies. The tweet read:

"We haven’t forgotten… She tried to bury Sizwe Dhlomo alive with lies. If there was no recording, Sizwe would be known as a woman abuser. I’m glad she was fired from Kaya and IdolsSA for trying to ride the GBV wave. Lady Zamar 2.0."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@akerebali2 said:

"Tjoooo and I always thought this was one of the nicest in SA today m shocked n heartbroken."

@Steyn61995935 noted:

"Without the recording, Sizwe was going to lose his job."

Sol Phenduka & Dineo Ranaka trend as fans appreciate the change on their Kaya 959 show: "Dineo listened to us"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Dineo Ranaka was blasted by social media users who suspected that she was bullying Sol Phenduka on their breakfast show on Kaya FM. The veteran radio presenter was accused of not giving Sol a chance to speak out or share his thoughts.

Fans threatened to boycott listening to the show because they were listening because they love Sol. Many gave different instances where they felt the former Metro FM DJ maltreated Sol.

Dineo was lauded for listening to listeners' grievances. Fans were happy that for the first time since they started working together, Sol finally got to speak without being cut off by Ranaka.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News