The Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka issue has had Mzansi looking for other broadcasters to pair Sol with because they are not happy with Dineo

Ranaka came under fire when peeps accused her of bullying her co-host during their breakfast show

Social media users have picked veteran radio host DJ Fresh as the one who would be the perfect co-host for Sol Phenduka

Social media users are unimpressed with the Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka combination. Many said the two must not work together because Dineo is too controlling and doesn't give Sol a chance to speak during their breakfast show.

Social media users have suggested that DJ Fresh and Sol Phenduka would make a great team on the breakfast show. Image: @djfreshsa and @solphenduka.

Source: Instagram

Ranaka was heavily blasted by listeners who threatened to boycott the show because they only tune in because of their fav Sol Phenduka.

A social media user with the Twitter handle @_Luumz headed to the micro-blogging site to suggest that DJ Fresh would be a better co-host for Sol than Dineo Ranaka.

As expected, peeps flocked to the timeline to dish their thoughts on the suggestion. Many said the combination would be great, while some said Kaya should just hire Mac G.

@Luunga_ said:

"No Dj Fresh slander shall be tolerated under this tweet!!"

@Shirlez said:

"Some brands don’t want controversial people in their team."

@MohlalaRakgadi added:

"Mac and Sol have chemistry, and they work well together because Mac genuinely respects Sol opinion, and there’s a level of mutual respect. If they do radio as a pair, I hope it’s at 5fm. Kaya is for older, more refined listeners, and 5 is for type tsa rona so who listen to podcasts."

Source: Briefly News