Somizi Mhlongo came under fire from social media users after the airing of Mohale Motaung's tell-all interview on Showmax

The interview titled Mohale: On The Record saw the social media influencer getting candid about their marriage and how Somizi abused him physically and emotionally

Peeps came out guns blazing at the Idols SA judge accusing him of wanting to play victim during his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi

Mohale Motaung dropped bombshells during his highly anticipated tell-all interview, Mohale: On The Record. The former reality television star got candid about how he met Somizi, their relationship, and what led to their divorce.

Somizi came under fire from fans following Mohale Motaung's explosive interview 'Mohale: On The Record'. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi.

The star impressed viewers with how he also admitted that he was wrong sometimes and did not go out of his way to bash Somizi.

Mohale's interview sparked a heated debate on Twitter as people shared their thoughts on the can of worms he opened. Many bashed Somizi Mhlongo for being abusive and controlling.

@VhoTurnDoor said:

"One BIG toxic sign is when a partner insists that you resign from your own job so that you can be available whenever he needs you. Your independence = gone out of the window! Masawane feela! #MohaleOTR."

@Zamachwama_ wrote:

"Lalela, lo tata really went out of his way to damage Mohale reputation... Bloody clout chaser #MohaleOTR."

@Lindistix added:

"There is truth in Mohale coz ugogo somizi is a messy diva; why not split the wedding special money and go your separate ways Coz obviously, nobody cares about the relationship he is deliberately dragging this for no reason #MohaleOTR."

@MaabuleM noted:

"We've been saying that being a media darling in this country is a problem. See how people used to bash Mohale and call him names because of their fave Somizi. Now that Mohale has brought evidence forth, when are you admitting that your fave is a liar? #MohaleOTR."

