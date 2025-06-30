Ethan Chislett, 4 Other Kaizer Chiefs Signings So Far This Summer
Kaizer Chiefs have been active on the low in the transfer market this summer as they look to rebuild and challenge for silverware in the upcoming season.
While the club has yet to make official announcements about the signings, reports confirm that all five new players have been included in the pre-season squad, which is travelling to the Netherlands for their training camp.
With a fresh technical direction under coach Nasreddine Nabi and a renewed ambition, Amakhosi have secured several players to strengthen their squad.
Five Kaizer Chiefs signings so far this summer
1. Ethan Chislett
The Durban-born midfielder, who is based in England joined Chiefs from Port Vale on a free transfer, and he comes with a reputation for creativity and goals.
The 26-year-old who scored 40 goals in his time in England, is expected to bring vision, technical quality, and set-piece expertise to the Soweto giants’ midfield department. A potential game-changer in the No.10 role and can play other roles in the midfield.
2. Thabiso Monyane
The former Orlando Pirates right-back makes a surprise move across Soweto rivals after his contract ended with the Bucs.
The South African right-back is known for his energy and overlapping runs. He will add pace and defensive competition on the flanks.
3. Asanele Velebayi
One of the most exciting young talents in the Premier Soccer League, Velebayi comes in from Cape Town Spurs. The teenage winger is highly rated for his flair and fearlessness.
Kaizer Chiefs have been on his transfer since last summer, but they've finally got their man in this transfer window.
4. Paseka Mako
Another former Pirates player on the list is Mako who is also joining Kaizer Chiefs on a free transfer like Monyane this summer.
Mako adds depth and composure in the left-back position, and it's position Nabi is looking for more quality players after Bradley Cross failed to make the position his own.
5. Etiosa Ighodaro
The Nigerian striker who was on loan at AmaZulu FC last season would be joining Amakhosi from his parent Mamelodi Sundowns. He is a proven finisher who is expected to bring much-needed goalscoring ability to a Chiefs side that struggled for goals last season.
Source: Briefly News
