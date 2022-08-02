Social media users are not happy with the way Dineo Ranaka interacts with her co-host Sol Phenduka on their popular radio show 959 Breakfast

The two recently started working together after replacing comedian Skhumba Hlope and Thomas Msengana

Peeps headed to social media to claim that the former Metro FM DJ does not give the Podcast and Chill co-host time to speak during their show

Fans are not happy with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's show. Many have alleged that Dineo Ranaka bosses Sol Phenduka around and cuts him while on air.

Peeps said they were not happy with the duo after tuning in to a few shows. Ranaka and Sol are the latest addition to the Kaya 959 family. The two replaced veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana and comedian Skhumba Hlope, who were fired from the breakfast show as the ratings were dropping drastically and they were not attracting any major advertisers.

Fans headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the presenters. They said Sol and Dineo are not a perfect match. Dineo has been accused of talking over Sol and not giving him a chance to speak during the show. Others even said it seems as if Sol is Dineo's assistant, not a co-host.

@PreWriting_ said:

"The problem with Dineo is that she thinks that she’s the most profound, articulate and a think tank par excellence SA has ever seen."

@Andilesizza commented:

"Let's be honest, Sol is great on the radio... But his combination with Dineo is not gonna work, and the show won't last on @KayaON959."

@Truthte83602973 noted:

"The only thing that Sol is allowed to say by Dineo Ranaka on that show is 'It’s Sol Phenduka at KAYA Traffic'."

