Kaya FM FM presenter Dineo Ranaka has opened up about what she thinks about rapper Blxckie's facial features

Speaking during her show with Sol Phenduka, the reality television star said the Kwenzekile rapper has an artistic face

She added that he looks like an artefact that one would love to take home from a trip

Dineo Ranaka recently raved about rapper Blxckie's looks. Blxckie is undoubtedly the star of the moment, hailed for consistently dropping back-to-back hits.

Dineo Ranaka has opened up about what she thinks about rapper Blxckie's face. Image: @dineoranaka and @blxckie.

Source: Instagram

Ranaka, who recently moved from Metro FM to Kaya 959 said she is always in awe when she sees the rapper. She said the award-winning rapper has an extraordinary face that she would be interested in photographing.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Ranaka made these sentiments during a segment of her show with Sol Phenduka. Dineo even said Blxckie's face looks like that priced artefact one would like to bring home from a trip. She said:

"He is such artistic when you look at his face, he looks like a really well-crafted piece of art. I love him. He looks artistic. He looks like something I would want to photograph. “You might think he is a piece of art that when you are travelling, then you find this and you see it and say I know exactly where I want to keep this in the house, but because he is a human being, my bad."

