Jub Jub’s Bail Conditions Relaxed to Allow Him to Perform Outside South Africa
- Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye had applied a request to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court regarding his bail conditions
- Jub Jub's bail conditions have been relaxed to allow him to attend his international gigs
- The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has also been handed his passport, allowing him to travel outside South Africa
Media personality Jub Jub sought leniency in his bail conditions on 24 April when he appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Now, the court ruled that his bail conditions can be relaxed.
Uyajola 9/9 presenter granted relaxed bail conditions
The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court granted lighter bail conditions for Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye.
According to Twitter (X) blog @MDNnewss, this is to allow Jub Jub to attend three international gigs. He also got handed his passport back, allowing him to perform outside South Africa.
"The Joburg Magistrate granted his application by allowing him to leave South Africa to perform in three countries and also gave him back his passport. The musician and TV host is facing 13 charges including rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping."
Jub Jub attends court with 2 bodyguards
This week, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court with his two bodyguards and his uncles. The star faces 13 charges, including rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.
When he was arrested in July, he had to hand over his passport but was later granted bail of R10 000.
Netizens have their say on the charges
Reacting to the developments in the case, this is what netizens had to say.
666_HYFR:
"They keep postponing his case. Those are bogus charges."
@Djbinvo1:
"On my point of view those defendants they are jealous of him or someone bought them to open a case against him."
@AustineMsagala
"Him being likely to go to jail again must be traumatic for him yerr. After so many years."
@N5Tyger
"Bogus charges."
Jub Jub threatens local store
In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub threatened a local store and went on a rant about it.
Without going into detail, Jub Jub emphasised that he could have the store shut down and was ridiculed by netizens.
