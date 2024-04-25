Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye had applied a request to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court regarding his bail conditions

Jub Jub's bail conditions have been relaxed to allow him to attend his international gigs

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has also been handed his passport, allowing him to travel outside South Africa

Media personality Jub Jub sought leniency in his bail conditions on 24 April when he appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Now, the court ruled that his bail conditions can be relaxed.

Jub Jub's bail conditions have been relaxed, allowing him to leave South Africa. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Uyajola 9/9 presenter granted relaxed bail conditions

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court granted lighter bail conditions for Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye.

According to Twitter (X) blog @MDNnewss, this is to allow Jub Jub to attend three international gigs. He also got handed his passport back, allowing him to perform outside South Africa.

"The Joburg Magistrate granted his application by allowing him to leave South Africa to perform in three countries and also gave him back his passport. The musician and TV host is facing 13 charges including rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping."

Jub Jub attends court with 2 bodyguards

This week, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court with his two bodyguards and his uncles. The star faces 13 charges, including rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

When he was arrested in July, he had to hand over his passport but was later granted bail of R10 000.

Netizens have their say on the charges

Reacting to the developments in the case, this is what netizens had to say.

666_HYFR:

"They keep postponing his case. Those are bogus charges."

@Djbinvo1:

"On my point of view those defendants they are jealous of him or someone bought them to open a case against him."

@AustineMsagala

"Him being likely to go to jail again must be traumatic for him yerr. After so many years."

@N5Tyger

"Bogus charges."

Jub Jub threatens local store

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub threatened a local store and went on a rant about it.

Without going into detail, Jub Jub emphasised that he could have the store shut down and was ridiculed by netizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News