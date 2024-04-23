The case against Jub Jub resumed with the rapper returning to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter is accused of multiple counts of assault by former partners and a relative

After the latest postponement, many netizens gathered to express their support for Jub Jub

Jub Jub's ongoing assault trial has been pushed back again. Images: official_jubjub

Jub Jub recently returned to court for his ongoing assault case. The rapper/ TV personality is facing multiple charges of assault dating back to as early as 2006.

Jub Jub's assault case postponed

The case against Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has faced another postponement.

In 2023, the rapper handed himself in after being served an arrest warrant over assault, kidnapping, and attempted murder allegations.

Briefly News reported that several women came forward with claims that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker had violated them, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du Pont and a female relative.

The publication further reported that the case had been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

While the rapper is out on bail, some of his conditions include not being in contact or attempting to contact his alleged victims.

According to SABC News, the latest postponement is for Jub Jub's application regarding bail conditions.

The next court appearance is set for Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Mzansi shows love to Jub Jub

Jub Jub has the support of his fans through his ongoing court case:

sisi_nhleks declared:

"All forces of darkness cannot stop what God has ordained for you."

stella.nkosi showed love to Jub Jub:

You inspire me. You rose and shone even brighter. With God, nothing can stand in your way."

thabi_makeup_styles said:

"May you keep finding strength and comfort in the Lord. Most importantly, forgive yourself for everything that happened and continue to be the light to those around you."

makhumalo231 wrote:

"Good luck in everything you do; you're always in my prayers."

mpolokengmokhachane posted:

"You are exceedingly and abundantly blessed, and no weapon formed against you shall prosper."

Jub Jub threatens local store

In more Jub Jub updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper/ presenter's rant about a local store.

Without going into detail, Jub Jub emphasised that he could have the store shut down, and was ridiculed by netizens.

