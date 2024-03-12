Uyajola 9/9 TV presenter Jub Jub's case has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions

Jub Jub appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 and was postponed to April

The rapper faces sexual assault and attempted murder charges, and his last appearance was on 5 February 2024

Jub Jub and his legal team are fighting tooth and nail to try and prove his 'innocence.' Following his last court appearance on 12 March, the case has been referred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jub Jub's court case has been escalated even further to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Image: @officialjubjub

Source: Instagram

Update on Jub Jub's court case

According to Eye Witness News, the Uyajola 9/9 TV presenter, Jub Jub's case has now been escalated to the Director of Public Prosecutions' office.

Jub Jub recently appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, as he faces 13 charges.

The rapper faces sexual assault and attempted murder charges, and his case has now been postponed to 23 April 2024.

What you need to know about the Jub Jub's case

Jub Jub faces 13 counts of sexual abuse, kidnapping, attempted murder and assault.

The media personality handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station and was granted R10 000 bail.

Jub Jub was recorded while in court, and netizens were heartbroken for him, with some saying he looked traumatised.

Jub Jub's legal team claims charges are false

After he handed himself over to the police, Jub Jub's lawyers spoke to the media and shared that the allegations have no merit.

They argued that some of the said the offences happened in 2006 and questioned why the alleged victims did not open cases back then.

"These are some fabricated charges based on some form of resentment for one another. Basically, it's a ploy to say this guy has come out of prison, he is now successful, so let's bring him down. We are talking about something that happened in 2006. Where were they all along? Why did they wait until now, when they saw the man rising? It's unfair, this is why I was saying perhaps our women are given too much power to exploit the criminal justice system and bring successful men down. It's wrong."

Jub Jub bags ambassadorial gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uyajola 9/9 star Jub Jub made an announcement on social media about being the new ambassador for Lyta Motlakase, an art and entertainment brand.

His fans received the news with excitement and lauded Jub Jub for his continued wins.

Source: Briefly News