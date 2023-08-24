Jub Jub made his second court appearance on 24 August at the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court

The Uyajola 9/9 host's case has been postponed to 8 November to allow his defence time to consult

He now reportedly faces 13 charges, which include assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm, among others

The case of rapper and TV presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been postponed to November.

Jub Jub reportedly now faces 13 charges, but his defence said these are fabricated. Image: @official_jubjub

Jub Jub appeared for the second time in court

The controversial Uyajola 9/9 host appeared today, 24 August, at the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court.

He handed himself over at the Brixton Police Station as there was a warrant for his arrest. He faces charges of abuse, assault and attempted murder and was granted bail of R10 000 following his brief court appearance.

According to News24, Jub Jub's court case has been postponed to 8 November, as the defence needs more time for consultation.

The state, represented by Phindile Mjonondwan, said they are ready for a trial date.

She said they requested more time to go over the docket when they communicated with Jub Jub's defence team.

Jub Jub now faces more charges

The presenter now also reportedly faces more charges, bringing the total to 13.

The news publication reported that in addition to the few he was initially arrested for, he now faces 13 counts ranging from indecent assaults, assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

These also include sexual assault and kidnapping.

Jub Jub's attorneys reportedly look to challenge charges

In defence of his client, Jub Jub's attorney, Ntsako Baloyi, rubbished these charges, with some dating back from 2006. with some dating back to 2006.

He claimed the charges are fabricated, and they would fight to have them squashed.

"We all know that these are fabricated charges which come a long way, which came as a result of him attending MacG's show. There is no case at all, just fabricated charges."

Jub Jub breaks silence with the help of a bible verse

In a previous story by Briefly News, just hours after his arrest, Jub Jub took his Instagram page and posted images of bible verses with a strong caption to go with them.

He said no lies formed against him would prosper, claiming that God knows his heart. He is also optimistic that the truth will be revealed.

